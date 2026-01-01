Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Trying to get your game off? Tie up these that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ8608-010
Nike DNA Academy
Trying to get your game off? Tie up these that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- 8" (20.5cm approx.) inseam
- Knit fabric with mesh face and flat back
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Embroidered Swoosh logo
- Side pockets
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/White
- Style: IQ8608-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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