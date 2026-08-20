Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes

Nike Cosmic Runner

£34.99

Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.

Breathability meets durability

Lightweight mesh in the upper helps keep little feet cool. We reinforced the toes, sides and heels for added durability.

Cushioning that keeps up

Springy foam helps cushion kids' every stride, giving them the soft and supportive feel they need to go the distance.

Ready, set, run

The durable two-part rubber outsole helps give kids the grip they need to confidently run on multiple surfaces.