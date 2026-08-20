Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Younger Kids' Shoes
This product is made with at least 20% recycled content by weight
Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
- Style: HM4400-001
Nike Cosmic Runner
Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.
Breathability meets durability
Lightweight mesh in the upper helps keep little feet cool. We reinforced the toes, sides and heels for added durability.
Cushioning that keeps up
Springy foam helps cushion kids' every stride, giving them the soft and supportive feel they need to go the distance.
Ready, set, run
The durable two-part rubber outsole helps give kids the grip they need to confidently run on multiple surfaces.
Product details
- Elastic laces
- Pull tabs on the tongue and heel
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
- Style: HM4400-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Cosmic Runner