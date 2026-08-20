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Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes - Black/Black/Anthracite

Recycled Materials

Nike Cosmic Runner

Younger Kids' Shoes

£34.99
Black/Black/Anthracite
Black/Anthracite/White
Dark Raisin/University Blue/White/Light Liquid Lime
Pink Foam/Pink Rise/Playful Pink
Black/Illusion Green/Cool Grey
Barely Green/Arctic Green/White

This product is made with at least 20% recycled content by weight

Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
  • Style: HM4400-001

Nike Cosmic Runner

£34.99

Meet the shoe built for kids who treat the world like their racetrack. Loaded with stable cushioning and durable features, the Nike Cosmic Runner helps support your little one's every stride. Elastic laces and a hook-and-loop strap let them get ready fast.

Breathability meets durability

Lightweight mesh in the upper helps keep little feet cool. We reinforced the toes, sides and heels for added durability.

Cushioning that keeps up

Springy foam helps cushion kids' every stride, giving them the soft and supportive feel they need to go the distance.

Ready, set, run

The durable two-part rubber outsole helps give kids the grip they need to confidently run on multiple surfaces.

Product details

  • Elastic laces
  • Pull tabs on the tongue and heel
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
  • Style: HM4400-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Cosmic Runner Younger Kids' Shoes

    Nike Cosmic Runner

    £34.99