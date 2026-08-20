Nike Commuter Elite
Backpack (15L)
Run with confidence with the Nike Commuter Elite Backpack. Designed to stay in place as you run, the sternum and waist straps are fully adjustable to get your ideal fit. The hits keep coming with a waterproof pocket on the gilet for your phone, compatibility with water bladders and reflective design details.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Silver
- Style: HM7000-084
Nike Commuter Elite
Run with confidence with the Nike Commuter Elite Backpack. Designed to stay in place as you run, the sternum and waist straps are fully adjustable to get your ideal fit. The hits keep coming with a waterproof pocket on the gilet for your phone, compatibility with water bladders and reflective design details.
Product Details
- Hydration bladder sold separately
- Water-resistant
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Silver
- Style: HM7000-084
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Commuter Elite