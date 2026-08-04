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Highly Rated
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap - Black/White

Nike Club

Unstructured JDI Cap

£24.99
Black/White
White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

When your outfit needs that final touch, that last pop of colour to pull everything together, the Nike Club cap answers the call. A classic 6-panel layout and soft, unstructured design brings casual comfort you can rock all day. Don't think twice—Just Do It.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: FB5370-010

Nike Club

£24.99

When your outfit needs that final touch, that last pop of colour to pull everything together, the Nike Club cap answers the call. A classic 6-panel layout and soft, unstructured design brings casual comfort you can rock all day. Don't think twice—Just Do It.

Benefits

  • Cotton twill fabric feels soft and smooth for easy, all-day wear.
  • A mid-depth, 6-panel design makes for easy styling.
  • Back closure is adjustable using the metal tri-glide buckle, while the excess back strap can be neatly tucked into the sweatband.

Product details

  • Embroidered "Just Do It." on the crown
  • Embroidered Futura logo on the back
  • Embroidered eyelets
  • 100% cotton
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: FB5370-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (86)

4.8 stars

  • Golf cap

    Jeff

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Bought a Nike cap at Dicks in Hoover, Al to take on once in a lifetime trip to Scotland. While playing The Old Course at St Andrew’s I wore this cap. My pictures will forever have me and this cap smiling on the 18 th green after the round. Way to go Dicks for carrying this cap which comfortably fit and added cool styling.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Awesome fit

    Michelle

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Finding a good fitting had can be tough. This one fits perfect and doesn’t make my head too hot. It’s great for playing outside with my kids and sports.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hat

    DRYAN

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fits perfectly and very comfortable. Great everyday hay

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap

Nike Club

£24.99

Complete the look

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