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Nike Club Structured Racing Cap - University Red/Black

Nike Club

Structured Racing Cap

30% off

Nike, the goddess of victory takes the lead with this racing-inspired cap. It has a structured, mid-depth fit and curved bill for a classic look.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/Black
  • Style: IH9259-696

Nike Club

30% off

Nike, the goddess of victory takes the lead with this racing-inspired cap. It has a structured, mid-depth fit and curved bill for a classic look.

Product Details

  • Adjustable back strap
  • Metal slide closure
  • Body: 100% cotton Back of front panel: 100% polyester.
  • Do not wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/Black
  • Style: IH9259-696

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Club Structured Racing Cap

    Nike Club

    30% off