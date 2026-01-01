image 1 of 9
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
£59.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: FN3884-010
Nike Club
£59.99
This full-zip Nike Club hoodie offers casual comfort and a classic look. This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
Benefits
- The standard fit is designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.
- Double-layer hood provides extra warmth.
Product details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo
- Split pouch pocket
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- Body/hood lining: 80–84% cotton/16–20% polyester.
- Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: FN3884-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Club.
Nike Club
£59.99