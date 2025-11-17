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Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie - Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie

£54.99
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Black/Black/White
Obsidian/Obsidian/White
Light Magenta/Light Magenta/White
Select SizeSize Guide
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This Nike Club hoodie is made from soft, French terry fabric. It has a classic fit that's designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: FN3866-063

Nike Club

£54.99

This Nike Club hoodie is made from soft, French terry fabric. It has a classic fit that's designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.

Benefits

  • This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
  • A double-layer fleece hood adds extra softness and warmth.

Product details

  • Round braided drawcord
  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Pouch pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Body/hood lining: 80–84% cotton/16–20% polyester.
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
  • Style: FN3866-063

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

3 stars

  • Hoodie

    Claire

    Nice hoodie is on the oversized look

  • Not as expected

    adawson27

    Really thin, no structure, hood just flopped around, found the arms too baggy, the elastic at the bottom too tight that it rides up your torso.

Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie

Nike Club

£54.99

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