Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie

Hoodie
Claire
Nice hoodie is on the oversized look
This Nike Club hoodie is made from soft, French terry fabric. It has a classic fit that's designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.
Nike Club
This Nike Club hoodie is made from soft, French terry fabric. It has a classic fit that's designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
3 stars
Hoodie
Claire
Nice hoodie is on the oversized look
Not as expected
adawson27
Really thin, no structure, hood just flopped around, found the arms too baggy, the elastic at the bottom too tight that it rides up your torso.
Nike Club