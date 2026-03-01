Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers

JamesB250610939
These come up huge! I’d order two sizes down but be careful of the waist if you do that.
Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.
Nike Club
Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
3.7 stars
JamesB250610939
These come up huge! I’d order two sizes down but be careful of the waist if you do that.
Careful on sizing
Dale579990247
Fit on these are ridiculous. I’m 5ft 10 and normally wear a medium, ordered a small to play it safe as they are relatively baggy. Even a small is far too big and they look ridiculous like parachute pants. Would go 2 sizes down honestly or order tapered ones.
micks404358342
The bottoms are quality but be careful on the sizing , I am only 5 foot 8 and ordered the medium -states they fit 5.7 to 6.0 ft. They were way too long in the leg and I was unable to wear them unless I pulled them up round my chest ..
Nike Club