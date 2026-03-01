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Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers

£49.99
Black/Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HQ4422-010

Nike Club

£49.99

Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.

Benefits

  • They are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs for a casual fit.
  • A hidden press-stud closure on the back pockets helps keep your small items secure.

Product details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Elastic waistband with an external drawcord
  • Pockets
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Side pocket: 100% cotton. Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: HQ4422-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (9)

3.7 stars

  • JamesB250610939

    These come up huge! I’d order two sizes down but be careful of the waist if you do that.

  • Careful on sizing

    Dale579990247

    Fit on these are ridiculous. I’m 5ft 10 and normally wear a medium, ordered a small to play it safe as they are relatively baggy. Even a small is far too big and they look ridiculous like parachute pants. Would go 2 sizes down honestly or order tapered ones.

  • micks404358342

    The bottoms are quality but be careful on the sizing , I am only 5 foot 8 and ordered the medium -states they fit 5.7 to 6.0 ft. They were way too long in the leg and I was unable to wear them unless I pulled them up round my chest ..

Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers

Nike Club

£49.99

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