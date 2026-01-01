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Nike Club
Men's French Terry Joggers
£49.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
These classic joggers are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs, with a slight taper to the ribbed ankles. Their midweight French terry fabric has a soft, comfortable feel, like your classic tracksuit bottoms.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: FN3801-010
Nike Club
£49.99
These classic joggers are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs, with a slight taper to the ribbed ankles. Their midweight French terry fabric has a soft, comfortable feel, like your classic tracksuit bottoms.
Benefits
- This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
- An elastic waistband and round external drawcord deliver a comfortable, custom fit at the waist.
- A hidden press-stud closure on the back pockets helps keep your small items secure.
Product details
- Embroidered Nike Futura logo
- Pockets
- Body: 78–84% cotton/16–22% polyester. Side pocket/back pocket: 100% cotton.
- Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: FN3801-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
£49.99