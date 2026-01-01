triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 8
Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers - Black/Black/White

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Joggers

£49.99
Black/Black/White
Dark Grey Heather/Light Smoke Grey/White
Obsidian/Obsidian/White
Pink Foam/Pink Foam/White
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

These classic joggers are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs, with a slight taper to the ribbed ankles. Their midweight French terry fabric has a soft, comfortable feel, like your classic tracksuit bottoms.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FN3801-010

Nike Club

£49.99

These classic joggers are designed to feel relaxed through the seat and thighs, with a slight taper to the ribbed ankles. Their midweight French terry fabric has a soft, comfortable feel, like your classic tracksuit bottoms.

Benefits

  • This midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
  • An elastic waistband and round external drawcord deliver a comfortable, custom fit at the waist.
  • A hidden press-stud closure on the back pockets helps keep your small items secure.

Product details

  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo
  • Pockets
  • Body: 78–84% cotton/16–22% polyester. Side pocket/back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: FN3801-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Club.

    Nike Club Men's French Terry Joggers

    Nike Club

    £49.99

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 40