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Nike Club
Laptop Sleeve
£34.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
This water-resistant Nike Club Laptop Sleeve holds up to a 16" laptop and a front zip pocket stores a 14" tablet or accessories.
- Colour Shown: Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black
- Style: IW7915-570
Nike Club
£34.99
This water-resistant Nike Club Laptop Sleeve holds up to a 16" laptop and a front zip pocket stores a 14" tablet or accessories.
Product details
- Fits up to a 16" laptop
- Body: 54% nylon/40% polyester/6% elastane. Lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Space Purple/Bleached Coral/Black
- Style: IW7915-570
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Club
£34.99