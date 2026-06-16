Nike Classic Men's Dri-FIT 20.3cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Good quality
MarlonA401140809
Nice fit cool shorts, Will recommend to friends.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.
Nike Classic
Hit your defender with a dribble combo they can't see coming in these classic 20.3cm shorts. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable stringing together moves or sprinting the floor for a bucket.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Good quality
MarlonA401140809
Nice fit cool shorts, Will recommend to friends.
Nike Classic