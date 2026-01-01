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Nike City Knit Scarf - College Grey/Sail

Nike City

Knit Scarf

£39.99
College Grey/Sail
Black/Black
ONE SIZE
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Bundle up and beat the chill with this cozy knit scarf.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Sail
  • Style: II5187-043

Nike City

£39.99

Bundle up and beat the chill with this cozy knit scarf.

Product Details

  • 41% polyester/33% viscose/14% nylon/12% acrylic
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Sail
  • Style: II5187-043

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike City Knit Scarf

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