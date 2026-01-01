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Nike City
Knit Gloves (1 Pair)
£32.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
This staple glove features a folded cuff and soft ribbed knit fabric to help keep your hands warm.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black
- Style: II5182-001
Nike City
£32.99
This staple glove features a folded cuff and soft ribbed knit fabric to help keep your hands warm.
Product Details
- 41% polyester/33% viscose/14% nylon/12% acrylic
- Hand wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black
- Style: II5182-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike City
£32.99