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Nike City Knit Gloves (1 Pair) - Black/Black

Nike City

Knit Gloves (1 Pair)

£32.99
Black/Black
College Grey/Sail
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This staple glove features a folded cuff and soft ribbed knit fabric to help keep your hands warm.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: II5182-001

Nike City

£32.99

This staple glove features a folded cuff and soft ribbed knit fabric to help keep your hands warm.

Product Details

  • 41% polyester/33% viscose/14% nylon/12% acrylic
  • Hand wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: II5182-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike City Knit Gloves (1 Pair)

    Nike City

    £32.99

    Complete the look