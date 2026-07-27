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Highly Rated
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt - University Red

Chicago Bulls Essential

Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.


  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Chicago Bulls Essential

29% off

You have enough to worry about on game day—make your outfit choice simple. Get suited up for the season in this classic Chicago Bulls T-shirt.

Product details

  • 50–100% cotton/0–50% polyester
  • Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red
  • Style: FJ0231-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (10)

4.4 stars

  • Great t-shirt

    Andy L

    Good fit and great quality

  • Great Bulls T-shirt

    Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d

    Nice T-shirt. Good fit, lovely material and has the iconic Chicago Bulls logo

  • Great product

    SUPERSTAR

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great quality and price. It’s back to regular retail now

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt

Chicago Bulls Essential

29% off

Complete the look