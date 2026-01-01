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Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie - University Red/White

Chicago Bulls Club

Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

£69.99
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657

Chicago Bulls Club

£69.99

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.

Product details

  • Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

    Chicago Bulls Club

    £69.99

    Complete the look