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Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
£119.99
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When you're out on the town or taking to the court to hoop, who do you want to represent? The Bulls, of course. There's no denying your favourite team. Show your pride in this loose fitting tracksuit.
- Colour Shown: Black/University Red
- Style: HQ5447-010
Chicago Bulls City Edition
£119.99
When you're out on the town or taking to the court to hoop, who do you want to represent? The Bulls, of course. There's no denying your favourite team. Show your pride in this loose fitting tracksuit.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Body: 100% polyester Rib: 98% polyester/2% elastane. Pocket bag, knuckle side: 100% cotton.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/University Red
- Style: HQ5447-010
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
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Chicago Bulls City Edition
£119.99