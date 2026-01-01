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Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt - Pitch Blue

Chelsea F.C.

Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

£27.99
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.
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Available for click and collect at checkout

Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.


  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
  • Style: IM1695-426

Chelsea F.C.

£27.99

Show love for your squad in this Chelsea F.C. tee, made of soft lightweight cotton that's perfect for everyday wear.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pitch Blue
  • Style: IM1695-426

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Chelsea F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt

    Chelsea F.C.

    £27.99

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