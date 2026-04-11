Nike Charge Kids' Football Shinguards

Great
Great
Great excellent like
Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.
Nike Charge
Keep the game fun, but keep it safe. This design features a hard shell for low-profile coverage and a foam back for comfort.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Great
Great
Great excellent like
Nike charge kids football shin pads
Tayy
Decent pricing and does the job but would be handy to have a size chart included for sizing references.
Looks good and works well
Soccer Mom
My son loves them. Cool colour too.
Nike Charge