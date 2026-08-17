Nike Calm 2.0 Men's Slides

YINMI326931865
I would order a size bigger I wear a size 9 but I have had some issues with the size on slides so I went a size higher and it fit perfectly, they are very comfortable and arrived quickly!
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Nike Calm 2.0
Enjoy a calm, comfortable experience—wherever your day off takes you. Made from soft yet supportive foam, the minimal design makes these slides easy to style with or without socks. And they've got a textured footbed to help keep your feet in place.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
YINMI326931865
I would order a size bigger I wear a size 9 but I have had some issues with the size on slides so I went a size higher and it fit perfectly, they are very comfortable and arrived quickly!
Brian143554157
Good color way is dirty and texture very fast to clean
Small
dylan243132104
They're very comfortable but they fit really small.
Nike Calm 2.0