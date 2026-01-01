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British & Irish Lions
Older Kids' Nike Club Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
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Show your love for the British & Irish Lions in this classic Nike Club Pullover Hoodie. The midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IW8568-451
British & Irish Lions
£42.99
Show your love for the British & Irish Lions in this classic Nike Club Pullover Hoodie. The midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness—so it's just as ready for the gym as it is for the sofa.
Benefits
Cotton hoodie offering all-season comfort.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IW8568-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′8″ (142cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
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British & Irish Lions
£42.99