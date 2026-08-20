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Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
£39.99
This duffel bag is sure to be the MVP of your next trip to the gym. Not only for the ventilated side compartment for shoes or other smelly items, but the spacious main compartment and zip organising pockets inside and on the front.
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Black/White
- Style: IH7970-103
Nike Brasilia
£39.99
This duffel bag is sure to be the MVP of your next trip to the gym. Not only for the ventilated side compartment for shoes or other smelly items, but the spacious main compartment and zip organising pockets inside and on the front.
Benefits
- As tough as your workouts, the coated bottom can withstand bumps, scrapes and spills.
- Adjustable shoulder strap and dual handles give you comfortable carrying options.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
Product Details
- 51cm L x 28cm W x 28cm H (approx.)
- Body/lining: 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Chalk/Black/White
- Style: IH7970-103
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Brasilia
£39.99