Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibres
The spacious and durable Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: DH7710-010
Nike Brasilia 9.5
The spacious and durable Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester fibres.
Benefits
- Zipped main compartment secures your training essentials.
- Zipped inner compartment keeps dirty shoes and sweaty clothes separate from your clean gear.
- Coated bottom helps shield your things from bumps, scrapes and spills.
- Outer pockets keep your quick must-haves within reach.
Product Details
- 64cm L x 30cm W x 30cm H (approx.)
- 60L
- Detachable shoulder strap
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: DH7710-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike Brasilia 9.5