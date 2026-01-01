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Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey - Black

Boston Celtics Statement Edition

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey

£79.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Inspired by the authentic on-court look, the Boston Celtics Statement Edition Jersey has sweat-wicking technology and design details that show your love of the game.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FN4358-010

Boston Celtics Statement Edition

£79.99

Inspired by the authentic on-court look, the Boston Celtics Statement Edition Jersey has sweat-wicking technology and design details that show your love of the game.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The lightweight, durable double-knit mesh helps keep you cool.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: FN4358-010

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey

    Boston Celtics Statement Edition

    £79.99

    More Info

      If this product is customized, the order cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes and is not eligible for return unless the item is defective.

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