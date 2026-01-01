Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Inspired by the authentic on-court look, the Boston Celtics Statement Edition Jersey has sweat-wicking technology and design details that show your love of the game.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FN4358-010
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Inspired by the authentic on-court look, the Boston Celtics Statement Edition Jersey has sweat-wicking technology and design details that show your love of the game.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The lightweight, durable double-knit mesh helps keep you cool.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: FN4358-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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More Info
If this product is customized, the order cannot be cancelled after 15 minutes and is not eligible for return unless the item is defective.