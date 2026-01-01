Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Fandom is forever. And your allegiance to the Celtics? Firm, rooted. These inked-out practice shorts show that loyalty in an unabashed, about-it fashion with Dri-FIT tech that helps keep sweat away.
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover
- Style: HV9701-010
Boston Celtics Courtside
Fandom is forever. And your allegiance to the Celtics? Firm, rooted. These inked-out practice shorts show that loyalty in an unabashed, about-it fashion with Dri-FIT tech that helps keep sweat away.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- Side pockets
- Body/lining: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover
- Style: HV9701-010
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Boston Celtics Courtside