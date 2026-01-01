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Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt - White

Boston Celtics Courtside

Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

You love the Celtics, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IF4521-100

Boston Celtics Courtside

29% off

You love the Celtics, so say it with your chest! This special Statement T-shirt with its spray-painted splattered appeal helps you stand firm in your fandom.

Benefits

Heavyweight cotton fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.

Product Details

  • Ribbed neckband
  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IF4521-100

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt

    Boston Celtics Courtside

    29% off

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