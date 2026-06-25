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Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes - White/Fireberry/Light Photo Blue/Midnight Navy

Book 2 "WNBA 30th"

Basketball Shoes

£144.99

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Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.


  • Colour Shown: White/Fireberry/Light Photo Blue/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IR6333-100

Book 2 "WNBA 30th"

£144.99

Book's quiet confidence comes both from within and the work he puts in. He would prefer to let his game and the Book 2 talk for him. Armed with game-ready tech, it's more responsive than Book's original masterpiece. Forefoot Air Zoom gives his first step a turbo boost. Player-approved Cushlon offers coast-to-coast cushion. And a super-charged sockliner gives Book soft, responsive step-in bounce. Ball in.

From the Vault

This Book 2 honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like Book.

Zoom Zoom

We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot for low-profile responsiveness.

Snug Fit

A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.

Lightweight Upper

The upper is made of a light, durable synthetic material that disappears on your foot. It helps keep you and Book feeling fresh through the fourth quarter and beyond.

Comfy foam

The midsole is made of our newest Cushlon foam, which gives you a plush underfoot sensation, so your feet feel fresh throughout the 4th quarter.

AF1-Inspired Traction

The modernised herringbone traction pattern was inspired by Book's love for the Air Force 1, taking its cues from heritage hoops pivot circles that deliver traction and durability.

More Benefits

  • Book’s foot sits on top of a responsive sockliner, offering the star a fast step-in feel.
  • A midfoot webbing system offers snug, soft security for quick cuts and sudden Book-like jabs and pivots.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/Fireberry/Light Photo Blue/Midnight Navy
  • Style: IR6333-100

Reviews (3)

4 stars

  • lundin677311203

    They look great and they are comfortable. However, third time ever wearing them to play the shoe lace snapped while I was running. I don’t lie my shoes that tight so I was really confused and disappointed.

  • Best book 2's yet!

    dilman

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] the spiridon book 2 is a huge improvement over the previous 2 releases - way more comfy & easier to break in.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great looking shoes

    JasonM

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Looks nice, needs to be broken in a lot. Get the Spiridon colorway, if u want comfort.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes

Book 2 "WNBA 30th"

£144.99

Court command and forefoot quickness let you play at your own Book-like pace.

Advantage

Reactive Speed

Court Feel

Low & Grounded

Designed For

Acceleration & Deceleration

Fit

Snug

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 450g (Men's UK 8)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

Approx. 6mm

What's New?

    • Air Zoom unit moves from the heel to forefoot for quicker responsiveness.
    • Lightweight upper and low-profile design give an enhanced court feel.
    • Midfoot webbing system provides snug security.
    • Cushlon 3.0 foam and plush sockliner deliver soft and stable cushioning.
    • Sun-dappled herringbone traction pattern helps you cut and accelerate.

Features That Perform

  • Speed Control

    We moved the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot to provide an extra turbo boost so you can blast past your defender.

  • Quick on the Ball

    An updated midfoot webbing system works with a moulded upper to provide extra stability for jabs and pivots.

  • Play with Tempo

    A lighter upper compared to the Book 1 and a lower-to-the-court feel help you stay steady and balanced for hesitations and step back jumpers.

Behind the Design

Devin Booker

"A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground".

Devin Booker

Guard, Phoenix Suns

Complete the look