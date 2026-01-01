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Nike Basics
Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
£7.99
Available for click and collect at checkout
Free Pick-up
Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: CQ8848-100
Nike Basics
£7.99
Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.
Product details
- Includes 3 pairs of socks
- 97% polyester/3% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White
- Style: CQ8848-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Basics
£7.99