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Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs) - White

Nike Basics

Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

£7.99
White
White/Dark Grey Heather
Black
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: CQ8848-100

Nike Basics

£7.99

Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.

Product details

  • Includes 3 pairs of socks
  • 97% polyester/3% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: CQ8848-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

    Nike Basics

    £7.99

    Complete the look