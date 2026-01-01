Nike Baby Jersey T-Shirt and French Terry Shorts Set

Effortlessly dress your child in this set, which includes two wardrobe essentials for a coordinated look that will complement their Nikes. The T-shirt is a cosy, oversized silhouette with a tagless neckline for a fuss-free feel, and dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching French terry shorts are a classic silhouette with room to move and a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. And the best part? Both pieces can be mixed and matched with pieces already in your little's wardrobe.

Colour Shown: Mica Green

Style: IW7975-330