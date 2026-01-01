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Nike Baby (12–24M) Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set - Pink Rise

Nike

Baby (12–24M) Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set

£34.99
Pink Rise
Linen
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: JA3287-621

Nike

£34.99

Made of fleece fabric that feels smooth and soft, this two-piece set is an easy way to dress the littlest athletes for everyday play. The hoodie has room to move and can easily layer over a tank top or tee. The matching trousers have a stretchy waistband that provides a comfy fit and the tapered legs with ribbed cuffs create a cosy, secure feel that keeps up with movement.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Rise
  • Style: JA3287-621

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12–24M) Pullover Hoodie and Joggers Set

    Nike

    £34.99

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