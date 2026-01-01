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Nike Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set - Moon Particle

Nike

Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set

£34.99
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.


  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle
  • Style: JA3230-267

Nike

£34.99

Sport meets sweet with this two-piece set. The crew top is made of soft knit fabric, features a textured logo graphic and dropped shoulders relax the fit. The matching leggings are made of soft and stretchy jersey enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help kiddos stay cool and dry while they play.

Product Details

  • Top: 50% polyester/44% rayon/6% elastane. Leggings: 88% polyester/12% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Moon Particle
  • Style: JA3230-267

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12–24M) Juxta-Girl 2-Piece Bow Stripe Set

    Nike

    £34.99

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