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Nike Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set - Pink Foam

Nike

Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set

29% off
Pink Foam
Cobalt Steel Heather
Black
Dark Grey Heather
Pale Ivory
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.


  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam
  • Style: HQ8539-645

Nike

29% off

This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.

Product Details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Pink Foam
  • Style: HQ8539-645

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set

    Nike

    29% off

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