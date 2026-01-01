Nike Baby (12-24M) 2-Piece Full-Zip Club Set

Nike

£34.99

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in all-day comfort? This 2-piece set, made of soft cotton/poly fleece fabric, has you both covered. The roomy hoodie has a full-zip closure that makes layering over a tee or tank easy and the matching tapered pants have a stretchy waistband for a comfy, secure fit. Pair with any Nike top for a complete look that complements their favorite kicks.

Benefits Both pieces can be worn with pieces already in your child's wardrobe.