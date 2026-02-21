Nike Baby (12–24M) 2-Piece Club Fleece Set

Looking for an easy way to outfit your little one in cosy, casual style? This two-piece set, made of soft and warm fleece fabric, has you both covered. The pullover hoodie is roomy enough to layer over a tee or tank and the matching tapered trousers have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit that will last your child all day, all play.

Colour Shown: Dark Grey Heather

Style: FV3887-063