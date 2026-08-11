Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Ava Rover

£59.49 £84.99 30% off

Performance-ready innovation, engineered for the city. The Nike Ava Rover elevates your everyday with a stacked ReactX midsole and an ultralight outsole designed with the streets in mind. Top it all off with a sleek, breathable upper that looks as good as it feels.

Secure fit

Mudguards wrap around the lightweight upper to help you feel secure. Perforations on the top of the shoe keep it breathable.

Next-Level Cushioning

The oversized midsole is made with performance-level ReactX foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.

Engineered traction

A thin layer of rubber on the outsole adds grip only where you need it, keeping the shoe light and flexible.