Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes

Great product
ronald16504b523dc6435fb66f136004be340e
ive got a lot of nike training shoes about 40 pairs and these have instantly risen to the top 5 position
Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.
Nike Ava Edge
Inspired by the geometry of modern cities, the Nike Ava Edge is built for crisscrossing the concrete jungle. It combines a flexible yet protective upper with performance-level cushioning and an outsole that leaves a memorable mark. Navigating the city is a sport in itself, so show up prepared in a shoe that's stylistically advanced and engineered for comfort.
A mix of woven textiles and mesh netting creates a protective yet flexible upper. The dynamic grid design mimics the networks of urban design.
The flexible and perforated rubber outsole wraps onto the midsole for added durability. And its imprint leaves a distinct look.
The oversized midsole is made with performance-level SCF foam for ultra-comfortable cushioning.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Great product
ronald16504b523dc6435fb66f136004be340e
ive got a lot of nike training shoes about 40 pairs and these have instantly risen to the top 5 position
Bling silver is shiny!
Erice15427a59e2d4fcdaa8b251b5aec1d17
Def appealing looking and def and upgrade. They put Nike symbols on side of tongue nobody will ever see which is a shame cmon!! I got half size up and I could of gotten normal Sz 11 tho it might be a snug fit if I do but there’s allot of room at the toes in these 11.5 , not quite as narrow as the Ava Rover, I just don’t want ankle slipping going on so I might return for 11 but the shoe is awesome after 15 min so far
Pretty Good!
Bent
I have worn these for a few weeks now. They are very comfortable and they have nice laces that stay tied. They are definitely eye catching and different. I felt like they were a very comfortable shoe. My only gripe really is that they feel pretty heavy. I prefer to run in lighter shoes for longer runs as they don't feel like they are weighing me down. I am also used to soccer shoes which are generally lighter. These felt noticeably heavier then any of my other running/soccer shoes and so I would recommend these more as general gym shoes or walking shoes and not competitive running.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Ava Edge
Tough on the outside and comfortable everywhere, the Ava Edge is for those who move through their city the same way.
High-abrasion rubber wraps your foot for enhanced durability.
Performance-grade foam cushions every step.