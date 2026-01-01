A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.
- Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Metallic Silver
- Style: IH1137-001
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja runs the floor at full speed, all game. That's why we made the A'Two more responsive than her original. If you're ready to keep pace with the M'VP, go full force with soft cushioning that combines with powerful Air Zoom in an encore with extra oomph.
Standing Ovation
This special design honours the WNBA's 30th anniversary, blending the league's debut logo and classic chrome colours to salute the day ones who sparked hope in young hoopers like A'ja. It's a tribute to every player who's laced up in the past, the stars of today and the hoopers of tomorrow.
Keep running
Cushlon 3.0 foam provides optimal cushioning and responsiveness to help you sprint rim-to-rim. A soft layer of extra foam on top offers comfort and support.
Get it and Go
A snappy bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot gives your first step even more juice when attacking the hoop. A midfoot plate provides ample stability for dynamic movements.
Stop on a Dime
Our herringbone traction pattern helps you stop on a dime and shift gears on command. An injected moulded heel counter stabilises and contains your foot.
Lock in
The durable upper moulds to your foot, keeping you locked in when you're checking opponents defensively or blowing by them with the rock.
Let it Breathe
As a nod to A'ja's signature asymmetry, we added panelled ventilation to one side of the shoe for when the game heats up.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Metallic Silver
- Style: IH1137-001
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
Channel A'ja's dominance with responsive Air Zoom for powerful, relentless play.
Advantage
Powered Energy
Court Feel
Responsive
Designed For
Versatility & Efficiency
Fit
Standard
Tech Specs
Shoe Weight
Approx. 385g (Men's UK 8)
Heel-to-Toe Drop
Approx. 6mm
What's New?
- Forefoot Air Zoom unit adds extra responsiveness for aggressive drives.
- Stabilising midfoot plate helps you stay steady as you pivot and jab step.
- Moulded upper locks your foot in place for extra support.
- Breathable panels help keep your feet cool through non-stop play.
Behind the Design
"When I lace up the A'Two, I'm secure on every plant, light on every jump and still keeping it pretty in pink. It gives me the confidence to play my game exactly how I want".
A'ja Wilson
Forward, Las Vegas Aces