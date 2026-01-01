Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Volt/Black/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue
- Style: II2843-702
Atlético Madrid Strike
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Volt/Black/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue
- Style: II2843-702
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Atlético Madrid Strike