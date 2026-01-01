Atletico Madrid 25/26
Nike Academy Backpack
The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/Sport Red/White
- Style: IR4745-455
Atletico Madrid 25/26
The weather doesn't keep you from training, and it shouldn't keep you from having dry gear. Whether resting on the ground or hanging on a fence, this backpack handles less-than-ideal game and training conditions—and holds your ball in the front pocket. The rain fly features Nike Storm-FIT technology to help provide extra coverage from the elements, while mesh on the bag allows breathability and ventilation on those good-weather days.
Benefits
- Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.
- A side pocket with hook-and-loop closure houses the rain fly.
- Enlarged tech pocket provides space for your technology.
- Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Hand-wash
- Colour Shown: Deep Royal Blue/Sport Red/White
- Style: IR4745-455
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Atletico Madrid 25/26