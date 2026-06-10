Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes

Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Nike Astrograbber
Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
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2.7 stars
Small and Narrow
NikePlusUser5133801
How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue
Size Up!
Davimea
Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.
Joshua
Cool look, but these are hilariously small and narrow. I usually wear a 9 in Nikes- especially in their running shoes- and the 9s that arrived felt almost a full size too small. I'm gonna try a half size up, but I fear they might end up sloppy at that size- we'll see. Also, just FYI- the yellow ones are YELLOW.
Nike Astrograbber