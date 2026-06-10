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Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes - Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail

Nike Astrograbber

Men's Shoes

£119.99
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.


  • Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001

Nike Astrograbber

£119.99

Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole provides durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

2.7 stars

  • Small and Narrow

    NikePlusUser5133801

    How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue

  • Size Up!

    Davimea

    Make sure to go half a size up! Looks great on the food but small. All my Nike, AF1, Air Max and SBs all 9. Thought it was sure fire thing sizing wouldn’t be a problem. I was wrong.

  • Joshua

    Cool look, but these are hilariously small and narrow. I usually wear a 9 in Nikes- especially in their running shoes- and the 9s that arrived felt almost a full size too small. I'm gonna try a half size up, but I fear they might end up sloppy at that size- we'll see. Also, just FYI- the yellow ones are YELLOW.

Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes

Nike Astrograbber

£119.99

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