Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Tank Top
Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: II4204-100
A'ja Wilson
Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.
Benefits
Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
Product Details
- Hem vents
- A'ja Wilson logo
- Swoosh logo
- 80% polyester/20% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Black
- Style: II4204-100
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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A'ja Wilson