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Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's Shoes - Black/Black/Anthracite

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium

Men's shoes

£164.99
Black/Black/Anthracite
White/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Dark Obsidian
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
  • Style: IM4656-001

Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium

£164.99

Reviving a late '90s fave, the Air Max TL 2.5 brings back the iconic wavy Air Max aesthetic. Airy textiles fuse with smooth synthetic leather for a clean finish, while full-length Max Air cushioning brings a bouncy feel to every step.

Benefits

  • The upper combines textiles and synthetic leather for breathability and durability.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product details

  • Synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite
  • Style: IM4656-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's Shoes

    Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium

    £164.99

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