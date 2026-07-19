Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes

Amazing shoes
nancym797115280
Amazing shoes!! My son absolutely loves it!! Very comfy, he walked whole day in it without any complaints! Stylish and functional!!
Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.
Nike Air Max Plus Premium
Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
Amazing shoes
nancym797115280
Amazing shoes!! My son absolutely loves it!! Very comfy, he walked whole day in it without any complaints! Stylish and functional!!
Nike air max for kids
Catherine853792869
Purchased for my great grandson who absolutely loves them, he doesn’t live near only seen a photo of him wearing them they look smart.
tashah627445856
My child worn these shoes half a day literally scratched and the soles are rubbish literally got like little holes in and all we have done is walk around
Nike Air Max Plus Premium