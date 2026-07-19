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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes - Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

Younger Kids' Shoes

£79.99
Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
Black/Black/Black
Black/Blue Crystal/Black
Black/Illusion Green/Black
Tough Red/Black/Mystic Dates/Grey Fog
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Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR4690-001

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

£79.99

Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.

Benefits

  • The wavy lines of the iconic plastic cage look extra melty, but give you the same containment. Plus, the supportive midfoot arch draws inspiration from a whale's tail.
  • Originally designed for performance running, a Max Air unit provides lightweight cushioning that lasts.
  • The plastic toe tip adds durability and shine while flex grooves help make every step feel natural.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Low collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR4690-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (35)

4.5 stars

  • Amazing shoes

    nancym797115280

    Amazing shoes!! My son absolutely loves it!! Very comfy, he walked whole day in it without any complaints! Stylish and functional!!

  • Nike air max for kids

    Catherine853792869

    Purchased for my great grandson who absolutely loves them, he doesn’t live near only seen a photo of him wearing them they look smart.

  • tashah627445856

    My child worn these shoes half a day literally scratched and the soles are rubbish literally got like little holes in and all we have done is walk around

Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

£79.99

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