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Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes - Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White

Nike Air Max Plus

Men's Shoes

30% off
Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
White/Pearl Grey/Black/Neon Yellow
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Available for click and collect at checkout

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
  • Style: IU7540-001

Nike Air Max Plus

30% off

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your defiant style in comfort.

Benefits

  • Mesh upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Pink Foam/White
  • Style: IU7540-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

4.3 stars

  • Nostalgia vibes!

    DeanR647794850

    Love the retro vibe about them. Perfect for the summertime.

  • SKIN TIGHT

    Tracey Ma-DukesY737866123

    Love the shoe..Why are they soooooooo TIGHT..I wear a woman's 9, it is suggested I purchase a mens 7.5, however in all my other Nike shoes I wear a mens 8..SO CONFUSED...I want my shoe but it's SQUEEZING my foot..If I go a size larger it will be a womans 9.5 WAAAAAAAAT!!!!!!! Cmon Nike with the SIZING

  • Ivan803435895

    Very Unique ! Love these AirMax Plus !!!

Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus

30% off

Complete the look

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