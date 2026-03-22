Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes

Love the shoe..Why are they soooooooo TIGHT..I wear a woman's 9, it is suggested I purchase a mens 7.5, however in all my other Nike shoes I wear a mens 8..SO CONFUSED...I want my shoe but it's SQUEEZING my foot..If I go a size larger it will be a womans 9.5 WAAAAAAAAT!!!!!!! Cmon Nike with the SIZING