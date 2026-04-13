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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes - Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Men's Shoes

£119.99
Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite
Light Armoury Blue/Work Blue/Gum Light Brown/White
Cool Grey/Photon Dust/Wolf Grey/White
Linen/Baroque Brown/Chalk/Light Orewood Brown
Grey Fog/Gunsmoke/Coconut Milk/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide
Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Reflective accents compliment performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ4924-006

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

£119.99

Familiar yet fresh, the Air Max Moto 2K is ready to go for a ride. Reflective accents compliment performance-inspired details and Max Air cushioning.

Benefits

  • The upper mixes synthetic leather and textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Rubber outsole provides durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: Black/Off-Noir/Anthracite
  • Style: IQ4924-006

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.5 stars

  • philw169984581

    Very comfortable and roomy. Color is unique.

  • Amazing.

    Andres604813897

    Very comfortable!! 100% recommended

  • Wish the lace is longer

    ReyG660138126

    Aside from the lace being not long enough, it is a nice pair shoes overall.

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

£119.99

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