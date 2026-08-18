Nike Air Max Fire Younger Kids' Shoes

Excellent
Shirley203975606
My grandson loved them they are comfortable on him
Sleek and supportive, the Fire is a hot addition to the Air Max family. Influenced by field sports and the digital world, it brings you a streamlined look made for the future. Synthetic leather adds durability and a Max Air unit provides comfortable cushioning you can feel all day long.
Nike Air Max Fire
Sleek and supportive, the Fire is a hot addition to the Air Max family. Influenced by field sports and the digital world, it brings you a streamlined look made for the future. Synthetic leather adds durability and a Max Air unit provides comfortable cushioning you can feel all day long.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Excellent
Shirley203975606
My grandson loved them they are comfortable on him
karen326509507
My young grandson loves them,good quality & great value
Nike Air Max Fire