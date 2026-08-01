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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's Shoes

£174.99
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.


  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
  • Style: IM9605-200

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

£174.99

Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.

Benefits

  • Upper combines synthetic leather with airy textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, while the upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Newsprint/Moon Fossil
  • Style: IM9605-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (9)

5 stars

  • Crisan358224612

    Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.

  • Nike Trainers

    Lynn916802467

    Lovely trainers I have bought them for my sons 30th Birthday he is made up with them Thank you Also very quick delivery

  • Definitely recommend!

    joela879172826

    As an avid 95’ collector these are are a new fav. So clean and pristine looking and for me super comfortable! Feels like my feet are being incubated and kept firmly.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

£174.99

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