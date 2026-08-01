Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Crisan358224612
Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.
Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Big. Bold. Bounce. The 'Big Bubble' edition of the 95 has a design that stays true to the original, then stacks the upper with rippling layers of synthetic leather and airy mesh. Elevate your style with a little more Air.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Crisan358224612
Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.
Nike Trainers
Lynn916802467
Lovely trainers I have bought them for my sons 30th Birthday he is made up with them Thank you Also very quick delivery
Definitely recommend!
joela879172826
As an avid 95’ collector these are are a new fav. So clean and pristine looking and for me super comfortable! Feels like my feet are being incubated and kept firmly.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble