Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Size up
Jerome3d34569e87074e059622957bf046c816
I purchased an 11 1/2 a year ago and it actually was hurting my feet so I wind up moving to a 12 and they are so comfortable
Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible cushioning in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible cushioning in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
Size up
Jerome3d34569e87074e059622957bf046c816
I purchased an 11 1/2 a year ago and it actually was hurting my feet so I wind up moving to a 12 and they are so comfortable
Great shoe from a die-hard Air Max fan
Nicky
My husband loves his new shoes! He's always worn Air Max. This style is a bit bulkier than other styles and they fit a bit snug. But the shoes are comfortable and we're looking for a nice pair in brown.
I highly recommend the 95Air Max Big Bubble
Saav
Super comfortable and they have a super sleek design
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble