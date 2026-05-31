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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes - White/White/Pure Platinum/White

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

Men's shoes

£174.99
White/White/Pure Platinum/White
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Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible cushioning in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Pure Platinum/White
  • Style: HM8755-100

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

£174.99

Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s track aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit while visible cushioning in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.

Benefits

  • The upper combines real and synthetic leather with airy textiles for a layered look built to last.
  • The visible Max Air cushioning provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Flex grooves in the midsole/outsole let you move freely.
  • Inspired by the human anatomy, the midsole/outsole represent the spine, upper panels are the muscles and the laces are the shoe's ribs.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: White/White/Pure Platinum/White
  • Style: HM8755-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (26)

4.4 stars

  • Size up

    Jerome3d34569e87074e059622957bf046c816

    I purchased an 11 1/2 a year ago and it actually was hurting my feet so I wind up moving to a 12 and they are so comfortable

  • Great shoe from a die-hard Air Max fan

    Nicky

    My husband loves his new shoes! He's always worn Air Max. This style is a bit bulkier than other styles and they fit a bit snug. But the shoes are comfortable and we're looking for a nice pair in brown.

  • I highly recommend the 95Air Max Big Bubble

    Saav

    Super comfortable and they have a super sleek design

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble

£174.99