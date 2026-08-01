Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's Shoes

Crisan358224612
Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
The Air Max 95 originally takes inspiration from the human anatomy and '90s athletics aesthetics, leading to its distinctive wavy design. This version pairs mixed materials and visible cushioning for a layered look with unbelievable comfort.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Crisan358224612
Bought it for my son. Fits nice. He boasts its really comfortable.
Nike Trainers
Lynn916802467
Lovely trainers I have bought them for my sons 30th Birthday he is made up with them Thank you Also very quick delivery
Definitely recommend!
joela879172826
As an avid 95’ collector these are are a new fav. So clean and pristine looking and for me super comfortable! Feels like my feet are being incubated and kept firmly.
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble