Nike Air Max 90 Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

They are nicely designed trainers but mine came with defects and damage on the rubber so I'm not happy about that. The quality control just seems bad and I doubt I'd see a pair like that on a shop floor. So I was pretty disappointed with my order and haven't worn them yet, I'll probably just stick with triple black in the future. I don't know why they call it "premium" when the quality is actually worse in my opinion. They also make that sticky noise when walking in them. I wish they would do more cool designs like this though with Scorpions and other logos on them.