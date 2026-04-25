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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes - Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Men's shoes

£134.99
Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
Phantom/Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Black/Iron Grey/Cool Grey/Black
Light Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Volt/Iron Grey
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Free Pick-up
Available for click and collect at checkout

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Style: IM5759-100

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

£134.99

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Style: IM5759-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

Reviews (10)

4.8 stars

  • Great Trainers

    LEEH976694885

    Really nice looking trainer. I like the webbing effect on them, very unique. Definitely on the higher end of quality for AM90's. Style: IM5759-001

  • Classic

    402DaD

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these about a month ago. These are classics. Color is perfect for any occasion.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these shoes

    Sleevelover

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes. Absolutely love the color! I feel they have been lacking fun colors lately and was so excited when I saw these.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

£134.99

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