Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

Great Trainers
LEEH976694885
Really nice looking trainer. I like the webbing effect on them, very unique. Definitely on the higher end of quality for AM90's. Style: IM5759-001
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.
Standard delivery costs £4.50 for non-Nike Members under £99 and Nike Members under £50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Great Trainers
LEEH976694885
Really nice looking trainer. I like the webbing effect on them, very unique. Definitely on the higher end of quality for AM90's. Style: IM5759-001
Classic
402DaD
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought these about a month ago. These are classics. Color is perfect for any occasion.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Love these shoes
Sleevelover
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes. Absolutely love the color! I feel they have been lacking fun colors lately and was so excited when I saw these.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike Air Max 90 Premium